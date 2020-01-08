Report: Aston Villa set to bid for £15m man who's struggled in 2019/20

Dean Smith's Aston Villa need a striker if they are to stay in the Premier League and Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga is one option.

Aston Villa are set to launch a bid for £15 million Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga, according to the Northern Echo, after stepping up their interest in the Championship star.

Villa boss Dean Smith would have been hoping that a well-taken volley in the 2-1 New Year's Day win at Burnley would give Wesley Moraes the boost of confidence he so badly needed with the Midland giants in the midst of a relegation battle.

Instead, the Brazilian striker saw his revival, and his campaign, cut short at Turf Moor thanks to a rugged Ben Mee tackle which left him nursing a serious knee problem.

Suddenly, Aston Villa are under severe pressure to bring in a replacement as soon as possible. Whether Assombalonga is the man to fire Smith’s side to safety, however, is anyone’s guess.

The 27-year-old would represent a substantial risk, after all. He has never played Premier League football before and, despite establishing himself as one of the Championship’s top strikers in recent seasons, the 2019/20 campaign has been one to forget with Assombalonga netting just six times in 20 games.

And after being outshone by Ashley Fletcher in recent weeks, Boro may be tempted to cash in on their £15 million record-signing should an acceptable offer arrive - especially with funds tight at the Riverside.

If Aston Villa are to ensure that their return to the Premier League is not merely a fleeting visit, they cannot afford to spend big on the wrong man this month. Is Assombalonga a risk they can really afford to take?