Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Report: Aston Villa offered chance to sign World Cup winner, he's interested

Olly Dawes
AC Milan goalkkeeper Pepe Reina (25) leaves the pitch after an International Champions Cup match between AC Milan of Italy and S.L. Benfica of Portugal on July 28, 2019, at Gillette...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa have reportedly been offered the chance to sign ex-Liverpool stopper Pepe Reina.

STADIO ATLETI AZZURRI D ITALIA, BERGAMO, ITALY - 2019

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa have been offered AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina whilst discussing a move for striker Krzysztof Piatek.

It's suggested that Villa want to bring in Piatek, but whilst talking about a deal for the Polish attacker, they have been offered the chance to land Reina too.

Reina allegedly fancies a Premier League return, and believes he is still good enough to make an impact in England's top-flight as a first-choice goalkeeper.

 

The Spaniard has only played 13 game for Milan since signing from Napoli in 2018, but had been a trusted stopper with Napoli in two separate spells there.

Reina, now 37, made 285 Premier League appearances for Liverpool in a hugely successful stint at Anfield, and may now fancy a return to England having left in 2013.

Villa desperately need a goalkeeper with Tom Heaton set to miss the rest of the season, and they have been linked with a host of options since learning that news.

STADIO LUIGI FERRARIS, GENOA, ITALY - 2019

Reina would bring backs of experience to Villa Park, but whether Villa want to pay a loan fee and no doubt considerable wages for an ageing stopper who has barely played in the last 18 months remains to be seen.

A World Cup and European Championship winner with Spain, Reina needs to have one last crack at playing regularly before hanging up his gloves - and Villa certainly have an opening for him right now.

AC Milan goalkkeeper Pepe Reina (25) leaves the pitch after an International Champions Cup match between AC Milan of Italy and S.L. Benfica of Portugal on July 28, 2019, at Gillette...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch