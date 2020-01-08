Report: Aston Villa offered chance to sign World Cup winner, he's interested

Aston Villa have reportedly been offered the chance to sign ex-Liverpool stopper Pepe Reina.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa have been offered AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina whilst discussing a move for striker Krzysztof Piatek.

It's suggested that Villa want to bring in Piatek, but whilst talking about a deal for the Polish attacker, they have been offered the chance to land Reina too.

Reina allegedly fancies a Premier League return, and believes he is still good enough to make an impact in England's top-flight as a first-choice goalkeeper.

The Spaniard has only played 13 game for Milan since signing from Napoli in 2018, but had been a trusted stopper with Napoli in two separate spells there.

Reina, now 37, made 285 Premier League appearances for Liverpool in a hugely successful stint at Anfield, and may now fancy a return to England having left in 2013.

Villa desperately need a goalkeeper with Tom Heaton set to miss the rest of the season, and they have been linked with a host of options since learning that news.

Reina would bring backs of experience to Villa Park, but whether Villa want to pay a loan fee and no doubt considerable wages for an ageing stopper who has barely played in the last 18 months remains to be seen.

A World Cup and European Championship winner with Spain, Reina needs to have one last crack at playing regularly before hanging up his gloves - and Villa certainly have an opening for him right now.