Report: Aston Villa and Everton offered Bundesliga star

Crystal Palace are reportedly not interested.

Aston Villa and Everton have both been offered the chance to sign Nabil Bentaleb, The Times report.

Crystal Palace have reportedly distanced themselves from the midfielder.

The 25-year-old is looking for a new club after falling out of favour at Schalke.

Schalke signed Bentaleb from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017.

He came through Tottenham's youth system and was given a chance under Tim Sherwood.

Schalke would not stand in Bentaleb's way, given that he has not played at all this season.

That is a red flag for clubs, but he does have experience in the Premier League, is an Algerian international and is only 25-years-old.

It is unclear whether Villa or Everton will take up the option, or follow Crystal Palace's stance in declining interest in the midfielder.