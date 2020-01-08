Quick links

Report: Arsenal have concerns about £13m target's dreadful injury record

Danny Owen
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jerome Boateng has been reportedly considered by Premier League powerhouses Arsenal - but will the Bayern Munich legend leave the Bundesliga?

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Jerome Boateng of FC Bayern Muenchen controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and VfL Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena on December 21, 2019 in...

Arsenal have reservations about bringing Jerome Boateng to the Emirates, according to Goal, with the Bayern Munich star under consideration by the North London giants.

That The Gunners are crying out for reinforcements at centre-back is pretty much non-negotiable but whether Boateng is the right man for the job is another matter altogether.

A World Cup winner and seven-time Bundesliga champion he may be but, at the age of 31, the former Manchester City defender is no longer a candidate to be the greatest centre-half on the planet. In fact, he’s not even the best at Bayern these days.

 

Injuries have taken their toll with Boateng restricted to an average of 16 Bundesliga starts over the last four seasons. No wonder Arsenal are having second thoughts, according to Goal, with the Gunners chiefs concerned about his fitness record.

It was Sky Deutschland who broke the news last week that the London giants had opened talks about a potential £13 million deal for a man who shone under Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola in Bavaria.

Jerome Boateng Deutschland Sami Khedira Deutschland Per Mertesacker Deutschland mit Weltcup , Weltpokal ,

But, as Goal reports, funds are tight after a substantial summer outlay and paying even a cut-price fee for an injury-prone 31-year-old may be a risk that Arsenal cannot afford to take – quite literally.

There’s no doubt that Boateng at his best would represent a substantial upgrade on David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos. He was even used as something as an auxiliary quarterback under Guardiola due to his supreme passing range.

But this is not a question of quality.

Corentin Tolisso of FC Bayern Munich celebrates with teammate Jerome Boateng after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Olympiacos FC and...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

