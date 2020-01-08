Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report about £35m star should exicte Arsenal fans

Shane Callaghan
(L-R) Eddie Nketaih, Lucas Torreira and Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on May 16, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly trying to get rid of Shkodran Mustafi.

Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery talks to Shkodran Mustafi during a training session at London Colney on December 31, 2018 in St Albans, England.

If there's been a more unpopular player than Granit Xhaka at Arsenal over the past four years, it's Shkodran Mustafi.

The Germany international, a World Cup winner in 2014, joined the Gunners in the same transfer window as Xhaka but neither have enjoyed successful careers in North London as of yet.

Both are error-prone players who cost £35 million apiece [BBC Sport] and Arsenal fans have long been calling on their club to get rid of the pair.

And according to a recent report, the Emirates Stadium faithful might not have to put up with at least one of them for much longer.

 

Turkish Football have reported that the North Londoners have offered the German centre-back to Galatasaray.

The report adds that Gala have wanted the 27-year-old in the past and that they'd only be able to afford him on a six to 18-month loan.

As long as they're paying his wages and he's not at the club, Arsenal fans won't care.

The former Valencia man is on around £90,000 per week [Spotrac] and lowering the wagebill should allow the club a bit more freedom in signing players this month.

There's another reason to be cheerful for Arsenal fans, because the club have just lost Calum Chambers for the season due to injury and Mustafi, despite being a rather poor defender, wouldn't be offloaded - unless Mikel Arteta planned to sign defenders.

The Gunners' reported willingness to lose Mustafi despite Chambers's absence can only be an implication that Arteta intends to strengthen the back line.

Arsenal players Shkodran Mustafi (L), Mesut Ozil (C) and Gabriel Martinelli (R) protest their innocence after referee Andre Marriner awarded a penalty against them during the Carabao Cup...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch