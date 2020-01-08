Report about £35m star should exicte Arsenal fans

Arsenal are reportedly trying to get rid of Shkodran Mustafi.

If there's been a more unpopular player than Granit Xhaka at Arsenal over the past four years, it's Shkodran Mustafi.

The Germany international, a World Cup winner in 2014, joined the Gunners in the same transfer window as Xhaka but neither have enjoyed successful careers in North London as of yet.

Both are error-prone players who cost £35 million apiece [BBC Sport] and Arsenal fans have long been calling on their club to get rid of the pair.

And according to a recent report, the Emirates Stadium faithful might not have to put up with at least one of them for much longer.

Turkish Football have reported that the North Londoners have offered the German centre-back to Galatasaray.

The report adds that Gala have wanted the 27-year-old in the past and that they'd only be able to afford him on a six to 18-month loan.

As long as they're paying his wages and he's not at the club, Arsenal fans won't care.

The former Valencia man is on around £90,000 per week [Spotrac] and lowering the wagebill should allow the club a bit more freedom in signing players this month.

There's another reason to be cheerful for Arsenal fans, because the club have just lost Calum Chambers for the season due to injury and Mustafi, despite being a rather poor defender, wouldn't be offloaded - unless Mikel Arteta planned to sign defenders.

The Gunners' reported willingness to lose Mustafi despite Chambers's absence can only be an implication that Arteta intends to strengthen the back line.