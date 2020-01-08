Report: £80m Premier League star's agent wants Spurs move after striking Mourinho deal

Pini Zahavi allegedly wants to take Wilfried Zaha to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to The Mirror, the new agent of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is now trying to broker a deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

It's noted that Zaha has changed representation this season, parting ways with former agent Will Salthouse in favour of big-name agent Pini Zahavi.

That may well be a precursor to a big-money move this year, and it's now claimed that Zahavi has targeted Tottenham as the club for Zaha to join.

Spurs have wanted Zaha for years now, but allegedly backed away over the summer after learning that Palace wanted a staggering £80million fee for their talismanic winger.

That fee likely hasn't changed much since then, but Zaha is keen to move on and play Champions League football – something Spurs can offer right now.

The move would allow Zaha to stay in London too, whilst Jose Mourinho is keen on reinforcements this month after losing both Moussa Sissoko and Harry Kane to injury.

What's interesting is that agent Zahavi has very recent history with Mourinho and Spurs, having brokered Mourinho's move to Tottenham back in November, according to the Daily Mail.

That existing relationship with Mourinho and Spurs is surely a factor in Zahavi targeting them as Zaha's next club, especially as they seem to fit what the Ivorian is looking for in his next step.

It may be a case of 2 + 2 = 5, but it's easy to see the connection here – it's just whether Daniel Levy would cough up the money required to finally bring 27-year-old Zaha to Spurs.