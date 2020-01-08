Quick links

Report: £4m West Ham deal hits a problem, but he wants to join

West Ham United's move for Darren Randolph has reportedly hit an issue.

According to The Guardian, West Ham United's bid to re-sign Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough has hit a problem due to his medical.

It's claimed that Randolph is yet to pass a medical, and the deal is on hold until West Ham are satisfied with his injury status.

The goalkeeper is currently out with a thigh injury, and he hasn't played for Boro since the 2-2 draw with Hull City on November 24th.

 

West Ham clearly want to know whether this will be a niggling issue moving forward for Randolph, but still anticipate him being their first signing of the January window.

Randolph wants a move back to West Ham and a £4millon deal is on the table, but the medical issues have just thrown a spanner in the works for now.

The 32-year-old spent two years at West Ham between 2015 and 2017, making 42 appearances before moving on to Boro under Garry Monk.

Randolph seemingly fancies another crack at Premier League football with the Hammers, even though his situation may not be too dissimilar from the first time around.

Randolph was stuck behind Adrian for much of his first spell, and could now be behind Lukasz Fabianski this time, meaning he's taking something of a surprise gamble by heading back to East London.

