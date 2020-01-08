Report: £22m speedster tells agent he wants to sign for Newcastle this month

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman.

According to The Telegraph, RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman has told his agent that he wants to make the move to Newcastle United this month.

It's claimed that Newcastle want to land Lookman on loan until the end of the season, with the option of a permanent move for the speedy attacker.

Talks with the Bundesliga side have begun, and with both teams willing to get a deal done, there's a real chance that Newcastle can pull off a coup and land him.

Lookman himself allegedly wants the move, telling his agent to get a deal done, which is keeping Newcastle ahead of other interested clubs.

Lookman, 22, has endured a tricky time with Leipzig this season, making just three Bundesliga appearances for a total of 132 minutes of playing time.

The Englishman was expected to make a big impact having already had a loan spell with Leipzig in 2018, where he notched five goals and three assists in just 11 appearances.

However, his £22million permanent move hasn't panned out well, and Lookman is now seemingly hoping to make an early return to the Premier League with Newcastle.

Given Lookman's speed and trickery, it's hard not to get excited about this one, as the prospect of Lookman and Allan Saint-Maximin joining forces could strike fear into defences, and with a potential long-term move waiting at the end of the loan, Newcastle can land a player with untapped potential.