Will there be a season 8 of Ray Donovan? Crime drama starring Liev Schreiber has uncertain future

Ray Donovan has been wowing audiences with another rip-roaring season but will the show be back for an eighth series?

It's never a nice feeling, not knowing whether one of your favourite TV shows will be back for another series.

That is currently the fate of Showtime and Sky Atlantic's Ray Donovan, which recently returned to our screens for a seventh season.

And while fans have been able to enjoy another rip-roaring batch of episodes, starring acclaimed actors such as Liev Schreiber, Alan Alda and Jon Voight, there is the lingering doubt that the show will not return to our screens for an eighth season.

Ray Donovan's season 7 return

Ray Donovan returned to our screen for its seventh season in November 2019 and the final few episodes of the 10-episode season are upon us.

Season 7 has seen Ray come up against one of his toughest challenges yet as tensions between him and his father escalate further as the Donovans are implicated in a murder enquiry.

And yet, despite still being a crowd-pleaser, fans are still left wondering if season 7 will mark the end for the Showtime and Sky Atlantic series.

Ray Donovan's future is uncertain

At the time of writing, January 8th, 2020, no season 8 of Ray Donovan has been announced.

Of course, it's often the case that new seasons of TV shows aren't announced until after the season has aired but Ray Donovan's seventh season was announced on December 10th, 2018, mid-way through season 6.

Why has there been no season 8 announcement?

Well, there are two possibilities here. One, Showtime are waiting until the end of the season to announce more episodes. Or two, Ray Donovan is coming to an end.

It's not hard to see why Showtime would want to analyse the ratings of the show before continuing as the series' audience has been declining since season 2.

It also wouldn't be hard to see the show coming to an end after season 7 as the title and synopsis of the final episode has a degree of finality about it.

The episode is titled 'You'll Never Walk Alone' and the synopsis reads: "Ray finally learns the truth about his sister Bridget’s death. Terry reckons with the death of a friend and his own mortality. Mickey’s quest for the money he’s owed comes to a head with a deadly face-off between the Sullivans and the Donovans."

While, of course, that could simply be a dramatic season finale in the offing, it does have the air of a dramatic conclusion about it.

We will, of course, keep you updated regarding the future of Ray Donovan.

Until we learn more, however, episodes 9 and 10 of season 7 are still yet to release and will be heading to Showtime in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK in the coming weeks.