Rangers star Andy King sends message to Rangers fans

Andy King of Leicester City celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion at The King Power Stadium on...
Midfielder left Rangers this week after a short stint at Ibrox.

Rangers new signing Andy King is seen during the Scottish League Cup second round match between East Fife and Rangers at Bayview Stadium on August 18, 2019 in Methil, Scotland.

Andy King has sent a message to Rangers supporters after his loan spell at Ibrox was cut short.

King returned to Rangers earlier this week after failing to establish himself in the team.

The veteran midfielder said that he still enjoyed his stint with Steven Gerrard's side.

King arrived at Rangers hoping to play a big part in their title bid and Europa League run.

After a failed loan stint at Derby County, he needed something fresh to reinvigorate his career.

 

It just didn't happen at Rangers, where he made only five first team appearances. His loan spell ending came as no surprise.

Still only 31, the Welshman has to decide what's next, with his contract at Leicester set to expire in the summer.

 

He will consider Rangers to be an opportunity missed to find a club for the next few seasons.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

