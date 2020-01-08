Rangers star Andy King sends message to Rangers fans

Midfielder left Rangers this week after a short stint at Ibrox.

Andy King has sent a message to Rangers supporters after his loan spell at Ibrox was cut short.

King returned to Rangers earlier this week after failing to establish himself in the team.

The veteran midfielder said that he still enjoyed his stint with Steven Gerrard's side.

King arrived at Rangers hoping to play a big part in their title bid and Europa League run.

After a failed loan stint at Derby County, he needed something fresh to reinvigorate his career.

It just didn't happen at Rangers, where he made only five first team appearances. His loan spell ending came as no surprise.

Still only 31, the Welshman has to decide what's next, with his contract at Leicester set to expire in the summer.

He will consider Rangers to be an opportunity missed to find a club for the next few seasons.