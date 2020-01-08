Rangers put key clause into winger's deal after leaving Ibrox

Rangers have allowed winger Eros Grezda to leave Ibrox.

Rangers have finally managed to get shut of winger Eros Grezda, bringing an end to his miserable time at Ibrox.

The Gers swooped to sign Grezda from Osijek in August 2018, signing him after learning that Jamie Murphy would miss the season with a major knee injury.

Whilst Rangers signed Borna Barisic from Osijek after seeing him impress against them in the Europa League, they didn't have that luxury with Grezda, as he actually missed both games against Rangers through injury.

Grezda was still billed as an exciting signing, having impressed over in Croatia with his pace and dribbling ability, and having hit eight goals and three assists in the 2017-18 season, Rangers fans were encouraged.

However, Grezda failed to show anything last season, managing just 743 minutes of action under Steven Gerrard, whilst recording two goals and one assist.

Grezda was told to move on over the summer, but Rangers have only just managed to get rid, sending him back to Croatia with Osijek – and the Gers put a key clause into the deal.

Osijek sporting director Alen Petrovic has told the Daily Record that Rangers have sell-on clause in Grezda's move, seemingly letting him go on the cheap.

“We brought him back as a symbolic move and Rangers will get a percentage of a future transfer. Financially, it is great business,” said Petrovic.

Rangers are just protecting themselves in case Grezda realises his potential back in Croatia, making sure that they get a cut of any future move the Albanian makes – but they surely won't be expecting to make much from the move.