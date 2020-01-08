Quick links

'Take 2 mil', 'no chance': Some Rangers fans react after hearing who's been linked with Ibrox exit

Giuseppe Labellarte
Jordan Jones of Rangers in action during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers FC and Blackburn Rovers at Ibrox Stadium on July 21, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers brought Jordan Jones to Ibrox just last summer - but he's already being linked with a departure.

Jordan Jones of Rangers is seen in action during the pre season friendly match between Rangers and Oxford United at Ibrox Stadium on July 07, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter regarding the transfer report linking Jordan Jones with an Ibrox exit this month.

According to the Daily Record, English Championship side Blackburn Rovers - manager by former Celtic boss Tony Mowbray - are eager on taking the Rangers winger on.

Jones only moved to Rangers, his boyhood club, in the summer of 2019, but has spent much of his time so far at Ibrox on the sidelines following a knee injury.

 

The 25-year-old has not played for Rangers since September, when he suffered a knee injury in a clash with Celtic full back Moritz Bauer, which saw the former red-carded in injury time.

Jones has returned to fitness and has been on the bench in recent weeks, but is yet to be thrust into first-team action by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

The report claims that Mowbray is a big admirer of the Northern Ireland man, having worked briefly with him at Middlesbrough, and is "an admirer of his pacy play, delivery from the wings and ability to unlock defences".

Tony Mowbray the head coach

The Blackburn boss could reportedly seek to push for a loan move until the end of the season - with a view to a permanent deal.

Here is what some Rangers fans have been saying about the speculation on social media:

Jordan Jones of Rangers FC looks dejected after the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

