'Take 2 mil', 'no chance': Some Rangers fans react after hearing who's been linked with Ibrox exit

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers brought Jordan Jones to Ibrox just last summer - but he's already being linked with a departure.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter regarding the transfer report linking Jordan Jones with an Ibrox exit this month.

According to the Daily Record, English Championship side Blackburn Rovers - manager by former Celtic boss Tony Mowbray - are eager on taking the Rangers winger on.

Subscribe

Jones only moved to Rangers, his boyhood club, in the summer of 2019, but has spent much of his time so far at Ibrox on the sidelines following a knee injury.

The 25-year-old has not played for Rangers since September, when he suffered a knee injury in a clash with Celtic full back Moritz Bauer, which saw the former red-carded in injury time.

Jones has returned to fitness and has been on the bench in recent weeks, but is yet to be thrust into first-team action by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

The report claims that Mowbray is a big admirer of the Northern Ireland man, having worked briefly with him at Middlesbrough, and is "an admirer of his pacy play, delivery from the wings and ability to unlock defences".

The Blackburn boss could reportedly seek to push for a loan move until the end of the season - with a view to a permanent deal.

Here is what some Rangers fans have been saying about the speculation on social media:

Would take 2 mil. — RFC99 (@rangers1015) 7 January 2020

Pretty strange one that — RB (@RoyalBlue1872) 7 January 2020

Doubt it ! Not proved himself with us yet and been out injured for ages — Ross Hamilton (@rosshamilton13) 7 January 2020

Huh? Can’t see it.... unless SG doesn’t rate him. — Amsterdammer 1872 (@arthur_mac74) 7 January 2020

No chance. — Ryan (@Ryan15686147) 7 January 2020

When the other options for right wing are Barker, Ojo and Stewart it’s a bit of a no brainer, I know he’s more of a left winger and Aribo has made that position his own, I’d still rather a wide man and his pace is a huge asset — Craig (@CraigPattersxn) 7 January 2020

Just seen the link and I would be shocked if Jones was allowed to leave especially on loan. If a team came in and offered a couple of million maybe but hes a good option for us and a loan wouldnt be a benefit to us. — Rangers Bantz (@RangersBanter17) 7 January 2020

Before the injury he showed some good spells, would be silly to let him go now — Ross Herkes (@Ross_Herkes1) 7 January 2020

He literally is the only decent cover for the winger position providing Stewart is a striker. — Alex G (@WeeAlexG) 8 January 2020

I think Jordan Jones’ direct style offers us something different and he’d make a brilliant impact sub. However, I think we have too many ‘back up’ wingers and I have a prediction that Gerrard doesn’t rate him. So he might be for the off, but I’d be disappointed to see him go. — Every other Saturday (@CF3Loyal) 7 January 2020

I'd keep him, he deserves a shot from what he showed pre injury — ℝ (@rustyrambles) 7 January 2020

Unless Gerrard has his replacement lined up it’s imperative that we keep him. — John Mason (@johnmasonrtid) 7 January 2020