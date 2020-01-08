Quick links

'Please', 'Won't happen': Some Spurs fans react to new midfield transfer rumour

Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur have again been linked with Bruno Fernandes.

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt an injury blow, as midfielder Moussa Sissoko will now be missing until April after having knee surgery.

Spurs have already seen Harry Kane go down with a hamstring injury, so learning more injury news isn't exactly ideal for Jose Mourinho's side.

It may just spark Tottenham into life in the transfer window though, and The Telegraph claim that one long-term target may just be back on the radar.

 

They suggest that Sporting playmaker Bruno Fernandes may now be a target for Mourinho, just months after Tottenham failed to sign him.

Fernandes, 25, was a top target for Spurs over the summer, but he ended up staying in Portugal, and he's now hit 13 goals and 13 assists already this season.

The rumour is a little surprising, as Fernandes is more of a number 10 than a box-to-box midfielder like Sissoko, but it would certainly excite Spurs fans if he did arrive.

Some Spurs fans have been taking to Twitter to react, with a number of fans begging for Fernandes to be signed, especially ahead of a player like Thomas Lemar, and they believe the Portugal international would love to join.

Others just have no faith in the rumours, believing Daniel Levy won't spend this month, so a move for Fernandes simply won't happen - even if they'd love him to join.

