Player sold by Steven Gerrard responds to Rangers fan who claimed Gers miss him

The one-time Rangers favourite is reported to have landed the Ibrox side around £250,000 when he was sold by Steven Gerrard.

The former Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has responded to one Gers fan's tweet about him.

Candeias was sold by Rangers to Genclerbirligi last summer after two largely successful seasons, on an individual level, at Ibrox.

The Portuguese scored or made 39 goals in 97 games for Rangers and has taken that form with him to Turkey.

Quote tweeting a video of one of Candeias's Ibrox assists, @MarbleStairs72 wrote: "I miss @Dcandeias11 what a battler for every ball the wee man was. Still not got a natural RW."

And the message was welcomed by the soon-to-be 32-year-old, who replied:

Rangers recruited five new wingers in the same window that Candeias left, and it could be argued that of those only the most costly, Ryan Kent, can be considered a success.

Sheyi Ojo has flattered to deceive on loan from Liverpool while Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker have spent much of the campaign sidelined.

The remaining wide man, Jake Hastie, was loaned to Rotherham United, where his form has faded since an initially bright start, sparking talk of an early return to Ibrox.

Rangers fans - do the Gers miss Candeias?