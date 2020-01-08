Paul Merson warns Arsenal about signing reported European target in January

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng.

Paul Merson has warned Arsenal about signing Jerome Boateng this month as he thinks he isn't the type of player the club needs in order to improve their defence.

The Sky Sports pundit thinks that Arsenal are getting 'carried away' in trying to pursue the player because it'll be completely different for him playing for Bayern compared to the problems he will face at the Emirates Stadium.

Bleacher Report have previously claimed that Arsenal have made contact with the Bayern powerhouse, who at the age of, 31, has seen his game time reduced at his current club.

Speaking to The Debate on Sky Sports (06/01/20 at 10:35 pm), Merson thinks that Arsenal are looking at the wrong type of player to improve their defence amid the Boateng rumours.

"I think Arsenal are getting a little carried away here," Merson told Sky Sports. "He is playing at Bayern when they are getting 80% of the ball. This Arsenal team isn't a 70% - 30% possession team anymore. It's not a team that are dictating games.

"They need defenders now. People who can defend. They should start looking at lads from Brighton. When the ball comes in they head it out. They kick it out. They put it in the stands. These players at Arsenal have gone now where they are getting on the ball and passing it up. They need defenders.

"I used to think four or five years ago that if there was a real good defender at Wolves or Brighton or places like that. I used to think, 'Oh, no. Arsenal don't play on the edge of the box, they play on the halfway line'. Not anymore. Arsenal don't play on the halfway line. 31 [in regards to Boateng's age]. When you get to, 31, I give you one assurance you're not getting quicker. And this league is relentless. It's not the Bundesliga. And it's not playing for Bayern. And it's Arsenal and you'll be defending."

It could be argued that Arsenal need to try and sign a more long-term target that Boateng because their defensive problems won't be fixed overnight.

Whilst they require that defender with know-how and experience, those with so-called experience already in their backline aren't really producing what is required of them.

But with Mikel Arteta now in the dugout, he has shown some difference in Arsenal's style as the players have a big few months to impress their new boss.