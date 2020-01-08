Quick links

Our view: Signing £50m star for Tottenham must have become more appealing to Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur's current midfield options look desperately short at this moment in time.

Signing Boubakary Soumare must have become even more appealing for Tottenham Hotspur, with Moussa Sissoko out injured.

The Sun claims that Spurs are interested in the £50 million-rated Lille midfielder, who could solve a big problem in their squad currently.

Tottenham have been desperately short in central midfield all season, and Moussa Sissoko’s injury has only heightened their need for additions in that area.

 

Sissoko is expected to be out until April, which could leave Tottenham massively short of options.

If Spurs were to push ahead with signing Soumare, then it could be a brilliant piece of business for them.

Sky Sports claim that Lille are prepared to sell the 20-year-old midfielder, who is regarded as one of the brightest talents in France.

Soumare has protected Lille’s defence brilliantly this season, but also has a great deal of ability in possession.

His potential partnership with Tanguy Ndombele at Tottenham would be a hugely exciting one.

And with Sissoko out injured, Soumare should be right at the very top of Mourinho’s wishlist to buy in the January transfer window.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

