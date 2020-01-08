Quick links

Our view: Leeds United need a double deal for strikers

A general view of Elland Road as play continues in the second half during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on December 8, 2018 in...
Leeds United should sign two strikers this January.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United

Leeds United's need for a striker is obvious after Eddie Nketiah's departure. But why sign just one?

If Leeds are serious about clinching automatic promotion, they need to sign two strikers to guarantee it.

The Whites' wastefulness in front of goal was highlighted on Monday night against Arsenal.

Patrick Bamford is not prolific enough to do it by himself. 10 goals in 27 games this season is adequate, but it could be so much better.

 

Eddie Nketiah helped Leeds a lot in the first half of the season and the Whites clearly need an additional striker, otherwise the fixture schedule will lead to Bamford breaking down.

But Leeds can't leave it in the hands of just one replacement. Two are needed.

Lets say Bamford gets injured. Then his replacement is left playing twice a week, and could get injured too. Who takes his place?

Leeds need a third option as well. Can they really leave this to chance?

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United at The Den on September 16, 2017 in London, England.

Missing out on promotion again would be disastrous. Would Marcelo Bielsa stick around? Would Leeds miss out on a QSI led takeover?

This might be Leeds' best and only shot of Premier League football.

Is Bamford plus one really enough? Can Leeds afford for it to be?

Whether it by two loans, one permanent deal, or other, Leeds need extra numbers in attack. They are creating the chances, they just need the finishers, and extra competition brings improved results.

Leeds should be aggressive in the market and bring in two strikers, which would push them closer to the promised land of the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa Manager

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

