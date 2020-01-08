Our view: Leeds United need a double deal for strikers

Leeds United should sign two strikers this January.

Leeds United's need for a striker is obvious after Eddie Nketiah's departure. But why sign just one?

If Leeds are serious about clinching automatic promotion, they need to sign two strikers to guarantee it.

The Whites' wastefulness in front of goal was highlighted on Monday night against Arsenal.

Patrick Bamford is not prolific enough to do it by himself. 10 goals in 27 games this season is adequate, but it could be so much better.

Eddie Nketiah helped Leeds a lot in the first half of the season and the Whites clearly need an additional striker, otherwise the fixture schedule will lead to Bamford breaking down.

But Leeds can't leave it in the hands of just one replacement. Two are needed.

Lets say Bamford gets injured. Then his replacement is left playing twice a week, and could get injured too. Who takes his place?

Leeds need a third option as well. Can they really leave this to chance?

Missing out on promotion again would be disastrous. Would Marcelo Bielsa stick around? Would Leeds miss out on a QSI led takeover?

This might be Leeds' best and only shot of Premier League football.

Is Bamford plus one really enough? Can Leeds afford for it to be?

Whether it by two loans, one permanent deal, or other, Leeds need extra numbers in attack. They are creating the chances, they just need the finishers, and extra competition brings improved results.

Leeds should be aggressive in the market and bring in two strikers, which would push them closer to the promised land of the Premier League.