Our view: 3 Spurs players Tottenham Hotspur could part exchange with Palace

Tottenham are reportedly chasing Crystal Palace star.

Wilfried Zaha's agent Pini Zahavi is trying to get his client a move to Tottenham Hotspur, report The Mirror.

Crystal Palace's asking price of £80 million makes a deal highly difficult.

One way for Tottenham to make a move more achievable is to offer players in a part-exchange deal to bring the overall asking price down.

Here is a look at three Tottenham players who the club could try to use as part of a deal...

Kyle Walker-Peters

Young English right-back Kyle Walker-Peters is a talented prospect who earned a man-of-the-match on his debut in 2017.

He didn't get the trust he needed though from Mauricio Pochettino, and Jose Mourinho isn't using him either.

Palace need strengthening at right-back after selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer.

The Sun has previously linked Palace with a loan move for Walker-Peters.

Jack Clarke

Summer signing Jack Clarke could be an option for Spurs to throw into the deal, either permanently or an a short or long term loan.

The ex Leeds winger would be a ready made replacement for Zaha and at present does not have a chance of first team football at Spurs.

Palace were interested in Clarke while at Leeds, and The Express reported earlier this season they could renew that interest if his loan back at Elland Road was cut short, which it has been.

Victor Wanyama

Kenyan midfielder Wanyama is not a regular at Tottenham and he needs a move.

While a return to Celtic could be a possibility, a switch to Palace would save him having to relocate and may prove tempting.

Wanyama has Champions League experience and will benefit from playing regularly again. Roy Hodgson may be able to reinvigorate his career.