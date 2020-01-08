Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United

Premier League

Championship

'Nooooo': Some Leeds fans react to 'horrendous' rumour about Jack Clarke

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United's Jack Clarke takes on Salford City's Danny Whitehead
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The winger recently left Leeds United to return to parent club Tottenham Hotspur.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United

Jack Clarke's popularity among Leeds United took a nosedive last summer when he joined Tottenham Hotspur.

Clarke, who had only made four Championship starts last season, decided to leave his boyhood club to join up with Spurs in an £8 million deal.

Considering Tottenham had just been in a Champions League final and had one of the world's best managers, a lot of Leeds fans could understand the temptation.

But many more supporters of the Elland Road turned against Clarke, and those who didn't might find themselves doing just that over the coming weeks.

 

According to Sky Sports, Leeds' rivals Millwall are among the Championship clubs vying to sign the 18-year-old winger.

It's no secret that the West Yorkshire side and the Lions don't have the best of relationships, and here's how some Whites fans reacted to Clarke potentially joining them.

Despite joining Spurs, there is an argument to be made that Clarke hasn't even cracked the Championship yet.

He still only has four starts under his belt, having failed to make Marcelo Bielsa's first XI for a league game even once since returning on a disappointing loan.

Of course, there's a lot of potential there, but he's hardly an established Championship star despite who his parent club is and wherever he goes it'll be fascinating to see how he does.

Leeds United's Jack Clarke takes on Salford City's Danny Whitehead

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch