'Nooooo': Some Leeds fans react to 'horrendous' rumour about Jack Clarke

The winger recently left Leeds United to return to parent club Tottenham Hotspur.

Jack Clarke's popularity among Leeds United took a nosedive last summer when he joined Tottenham Hotspur.

Clarke, who had only made four Championship starts last season, decided to leave his boyhood club to join up with Spurs in an £8 million deal.

Considering Tottenham had just been in a Champions League final and had one of the world's best managers, a lot of Leeds fans could understand the temptation.

But many more supporters of the Elland Road turned against Clarke, and those who didn't might find themselves doing just that over the coming weeks.

According to Sky Sports, Leeds' rivals Millwall are among the Championship clubs vying to sign the 18-year-old winger.

It's no secret that the West Yorkshire side and the Lions don't have the best of relationships, and here's how some Whites fans reacted to Clarke potentially joining them.

Jack Clarke going on loan to...



Millwall !!! — Martin Hywood (@HywoodMartin) January 7, 2020

poor lad it goes from bad to worse! — L33D5 4 3V3R (@LeedsUnUnited) January 7, 2020

Christ! That's horrendous — Sarah-Jane Sturgess (@SturgeSJE) January 7, 2020

Noooooooooo, doesn’t he get a say. — Rob Chapers (@Superleeds01) January 7, 2020

Poor lad — balhar bhachu (@BhachuBalhar) January 7, 2020

Despite joining Spurs, there is an argument to be made that Clarke hasn't even cracked the Championship yet.

He still only has four starts under his belt, having failed to make Marcelo Bielsa's first XI for a league game even once since returning on a disappointing loan.

Of course, there's a lot of potential there, but he's hardly an established Championship star despite who his parent club is and wherever he goes it'll be fascinating to see how he does.