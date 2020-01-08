Noel Whelan backs Ben White to thrive at Tottenham and Liverpool amid rumours

Leeds United defender Ben White, who is on-loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Sky Sports pundit Noel Whelan has claimed that Leeds United defender Ben White would go 'straight into any big side' amid rumours that he is wanted by Tottenham and Liverpool.

Sky Sports have reported that Tottenham have joined Liverpool and Chelsea in wanting to sign centre-back White, who is on-loan at Leeds from Premier League side Brighton.

If Leeds get their way this season then they will be pitting their wits against Spurs and Liverpool in the Premier League next term, but if they don't then they will fear losing some of their key assets, including not being able to sign White on a permanent basis.

Nonetheless, speaking to the Transfer Show on Sky Sports (06/01/20 at 7:45 pm), ex-Leeds United player, Whelan, admitted that whilst his fellow Leeds fans are listening, he will sell White in a positive light.

"I would love to say he's terrible because Leeds fans are listening but I am going to sell him," Whelan told Sky Sports. "He's probably going to play for England. I believe he's that good.

"I am a striker, I love forward players. But I could watch this kid all day long. He's so calm on the ball. He reads the game so well. He has got every single attribute that you would want these days from a centre-half. I have got no doubt that he would go straight into any big side and not look out of place."

White has showcased some outstanding abilities this season and has walked straight into Leeds' backline without even having to settle in.

The Brighton man replaced the popular Pontus Jansson at the back, and despite having to fill such big shoes, he is arguably showing that he is better than the currently thriving Brentford player.

Leeds fans will be hoping that if they do earn promotion that they can secure White's services on a more regular basis, but with him still being on Brighton's books and the European sides seemingly gunning for him, they face a fight for his signature. But before all that, promotion will be their main aim.