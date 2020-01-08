Newcastle United fans react to links with Ademola Lookman

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is said to be interested in snapping up Ademola Lookman.

Newcastle United fans appear to be excited by the rumours that they could sign Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig.

Sky Sports claim that Newcastle are interested in the rapid winger, who has struggled for game time in Germany this season.

Newcastle are set to bid to take Lookman on loan with a view to making the transfer permanent in the summer, according to the latest reports.

And Newcastle supporters feel that bringing in Lookman would be a good idea.

Lookman is a good start too this transfer window #NUFC need a striker tho — zackmorgan (@zackymorgan21) January 8, 2020

Well this is an exciting link - and a reliable one at that, from Sky Sports’ @SkySports_Keith. Lookman always impressed me at Everton, he was unlikely not to get more of a look in. Loan deal is low risk, potentially very high reward. #nufc https://t.co/j3ar4hIYYH — The Spectator's View (@thespectoview) January 7, 2020

Would be a great signing. Can play on both wings, he’s decent already and talented. — h (@hermanskkaug) January 7, 2020

That's actually a really decent and exciting potential transfer!! Probably means it's a dead cert we won't sign him now... #TheLifeOfANewcastleFanSinceAshley — The Ipswich Magpie (@IpswichMagpie) January 7, 2020

Huge fan of Lookman. Get him on loan with option to buy. Class signing. We need more creativity. Striker needed as well. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/n2nZbCwsi2 — Mark ⚫️⚪️ (@MarkMazzocchi) January 7, 2020

Lookman plays a lot like Ayoze. Maybe a bit quicker, I’d be happy with him — Aaron (@SenseNufc) January 7, 2020

I honestly think he'd be a very good signing for us. — Rohan Banerjee (@RBanerjee23) January 8, 2020

If Lookman was brought to Newcastle it could see Steve Bruce shift systems to a 4-2-3-1.

Newcastle would be able to line up with Miguel Almiron in a central attacking role, with Allan Saint Maximin and Lookman on either flank if he was to arrive.

Newcastle are in need of freshening up their attack, as they have lacked goals over the campaign so far.

The Magpies are currently occupying a mid-table spot in the Premier League table, but will want to bring in more quality to ensure that they don’t get dragged into a relegation fight.