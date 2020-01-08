Quick links

Newcastle United fans react to links with Ademola Lookman

John Verrall
Ademola Lookman of RB Leipzig gestures during the Bundesliga match between Sport-Club Freiburg and RB Leipzig at Schwarzwald-Stadion on October 26, 2019 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany.
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is said to be interested in snapping up Ademola Lookman.

Leipzig's English forward Ademola Lookman (L) and Schalke's US midfielder Weston McKennie vie for the ball during the German First division Bundesliga football match between RB Leipzig and...

Newcastle United fans appear to be excited by the rumours that they could sign Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig.

Sky Sports claim that Newcastle are interested in the rapid winger, who has struggled for game time in Germany this season.

 

Newcastle are set to bid to take Lookman on loan with a view to making the transfer permanent in the summer, according to the latest reports.

And Newcastle supporters feel that bringing in Lookman would be a good idea.

If Lookman was brought to Newcastle it could see Steve Bruce shift systems to a 4-2-3-1.

Newcastle would be able to line up with Miguel Almiron in a central attacking role, with Allan Saint Maximin and Lookman on either flank if he was to arrive.

Newcastle are in need of freshening up their attack, as they have lacked goals over the campaign so far.

The Magpies are currently occupying a mid-table spot in the Premier League table, but will want to bring in more quality to ensure that they don’t get dragged into a relegation fight.

