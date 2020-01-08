Quick links

Newcastle ace drops in on Rangers training, embraces Ibrox star amid Magpies rumours

James Tavernier of Rangers FC shows his appreciation to the fans after the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam,...
Rangers ace James Tavernier has been linked with a move away from Ibrox.

James Tavernier of Rangers during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers are currently over in Dubai, with Steven Gerrard's men using the winter break to gear up for the second half of the campaign.

The Gers went into the break on a massive high after beating Celtic 2-1 at Parkhead, and are now going through their warm weather training.

Gerrard will be hoping to get a lot out of this trip, and it turns out that Rangers aren't the only ones working out at the stunning Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

 

Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles is there too, going through rehabilitation as he looks to make his comeback from injury.

The Daily Record have shown a photo of Lascelles dropping in on Rangers training, specifically embracing Gers defender James Tavernier.

The pair don't know each other from Newcastle, as Tavernier left the Magpies before Lascelles really started his Magpies career.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23:Jamaal Lascelles returns to running during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on December 23, 2019 in...

Yet the embrace may be interesting to some, because just days ago The Scottish Sun reported that Newcastle want to re-sign Tavernier and bring him back to St James' Park.

It's unlikely that topic was discussed by Lascelles and Tavernier – and that's certainly what Rangers will be hoping after seeing their captain chatting with the Newcastle skipper.

