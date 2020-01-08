Quick links

Neil Warnock questions Leeds United and West Brom's league position

Amir Mir
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London, England.
Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion have been two of the outstanding teams in the Championship this season.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa among his coaching staff during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London, England.

Neil Warnock has questioned whether Leeds United and West Brom deserve to be sitting in the Championship's top two places as he seemingly suggested that he has been unimpressed with the duo this term. 

The TalkSport pundit bizarrely claimed that even though both Leeds and West Brom are sitting in the automatic places, he 'doesn't think they are top of the league'. 

 

Many neutral fans would think that Leeds and West Brom have been the two outstanding sides in the division during this campaign and that they are deservedly sitting in the automatic places.  

Speaking to The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport, Leeds and Albion fans will fume at Warnock's comments, as he also shared that Fulham have the 'best squad' and Brentford have the 'best strikers'. 

"I think Fulham has the best squad in the whole league," Warnock told TalkSport. "I think Brentford have got the best strikers. I think West Brom and Leeds are both up there but in a good season I think they are both still, not run of the mill, but I don't think they are top of the league.

"So whether the league has gone the other way I just think they have been consistent and that's why they are up there." 

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic (left) exchanges words with Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich...

There is still a long way to go this season, but Leeds will be well aware of what they have to do during the second half of the campaign to earn promotion.

Against Premier League side Arsenal on Monday night, Marcelo Bielsa's side showcased what they are all about despite their defeat in the FA Cup. 

Despite Warnock's comments, Leeds and West Brom have showcased that they deserve to be in the top two and if they can remain consistent from now until May then the Premier League will be calling. 

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford sets up to shoot from close range despite the attentions of West Bromwich Albion's Semi Ajayi during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and...

