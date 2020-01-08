Neil Warnock comments on 'horrible' Aston Villa player Jack Grealish

Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish has been one of the best performing players in the Premier League this season.

Neil Warnock has mocked Jack Grealish by claiming that he goes down as soon as 'somebody breathes on him' and he is a 'nasty so-and-so ' to play against, but he did praise him for his talents.

The former Cardiff manager compared the Villa playmaker to Manchester United legend Eric Cantona and claimed that he has that same type of 'strut' as the Frenchman.

Grealish will be preparing for Villa's League Cup semi-final clash against Leicester City tonight before taking on the Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Speaking to The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport, Warnock, who would have come up against Grealish in the Championship, both lauded and mocked the Villa man.

"I do love him," Warnock told TalkSport. "I think he's a horrible little so-and-so when you are playing against him because you know as soon as somebody breathes on him he is going to go down. But his ability is fantastic.

"He has got better. You talk about Man United. If Villa go down, he's quite good enough to be a Man United player - Maddison is the more complete player in terms of box-to-box. Jack just gives you that special magic in the final third.

"That's why I say about Man United, he's that kind of player. Like a Cantona played for Man United. I think he would strut his business. He's got all the tricks in the trade. And he sees a pass. He can play it simple. What I like about his game, since we played against him in the Championship, I think he is now matured and he's so much better now."

Many have tipped Grealish to earn an England call, but he does have a host of players who are competing for the same spots ahead of him.

There's no doubt that during these past few months he has shown that he is more than capable of putting on the England shirt, but it's a case of whether Gareth Southgate will make that call.

Nonetheless, Villa have suffered injuries to two key players recently and they will be wanting to see the light at the end of the tunnel by signing the players they want this month and moving up the Premier League table.