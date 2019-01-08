'Massive W', 'Tottenham bodied': Some Arsenal fans are loving ex-star's cheeky jab at Spurs

A former Arsenal and Chelsea star had some fun on Twitter yesterday.

Some Arsenal supporters absolutely loved Cesc Fabregas' cheeky tweet aimed at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, as he answered questions on his Premier League career.

The 32-year-old, who currently plays for Ligue 1 outfit Monaco, decided to field questions from users on the social media site, with the official Premier League account joining in.

Asked which of his fifty league goals in England he enjoyed most throughout his career, Fabregas replied simply: "Every goal against Spurs will do."

The Spaniard has a good career record against Tottenham, playing against them for Arsenal and Chelsea on 23 occasions. He only lost five times, with ten wins and eight draws.

He netted against them twice, in 2007 and 2009 Gunners victories over their arch-rivals. The former favourite was a creative force against them too, registering 12 assists in those 23 matches (Transfermarkt).

At his peak, the former Barcelona man was an elite talent capable of turning it on against any side in Europe and Spurs witnessed that on plenty of occasions.

Fabregas, as mentioned, is currently playing in France but is no longer the key midfield force he once was, making just seven league starts for Monaco this term.

Fans were quick to respond to his tweet, with some feeling it was the perfect jab at one of his former rivals in England.

These Arsenal supporters took to the social media site to share their thoughts...

