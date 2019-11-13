Mario Kart Tour: How to take out five sidesteppers without Koopa Troopa Beach

A simple guide for how to take out five Sidesteppers in Mario Kart Tour without using Koopa Troopa Beach.

The Mario Kart Tour New Year's event continues with its second batch of challenges. Some of these include simply scoring 6,000 with a Kooplaing driver, whereas others are more difficult thanks to requiring you to pick up five dropped Mushrooms. You can find links for how to complete these challenges in this article, but sticking here will strictly tell you what Sidesteppers are and how to quickly take out five of them.

Nintendo's Mario Kart Tour was one of the most downloaded games of 2019 alongside Call Of Duty Mobile, and those of you who have been with the experience since the beginning will no doubt recognise this challenge as it has been set a couple of times.

With that being said, you can't use Koopa Troopa Beach this time around, so this walkthrough will help you to complete the challenge on Cheep Cheep Lagoon.

What are Sidesteppers in Mario Kart Tour?

Sidesteppers in Mario Kart Tour are crabs that move sideways.

Despite being tiny, they're bright red and have yellow claws, meaning they're pretty hard to not spot and recognise on eligible courses.

How to take out five Sidesteppers in Mario Kart Tour

You will need to compete on Cheep Cheep Lagoon to take out five Sidesteppers in Mario Kart Tour without Koopa Troopa Beach.

Baby Peach is a good driver to compete with as she can pick up three items simultaneously thanks to it being a favoured track of hers. However, it doesn't really matter so drive with whoever you wish.

You'll find two Sidesteppers when diving underneath the water in the cave right before the boosted path back onto land.

Don't worry about hitting them with a shell or any other item, just focus on driving into them and you should be able to complete the challenge in two attempts around the beach.

Mario Kart Tour is available on iOS and Android.