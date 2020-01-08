Mario Kart Tour Koopaling driver: How to easily score 6,000 points

A guide for how to score 6,000 points while using a Koopaling driver in Mario Kart Tour.

The Mario Kart Tour New Year's event continues with a fresh batch of challenges. Some of these are incredibly difficult such as picking up five dropped Mushrooms, whereas others are far simpler such as scoring 6,000 points while playing with a Koopaling driver.

Nintendo has started the new decade with a bang by adding every exclusive character back to Mario Kart Tour for two weeks, as well as karts and gliders.

For those of you intending to persist with the massively popular mobile adaptation throughout 2020 or at least the beginning, below you'll discover how to score 6,000 points with a Koopaling driver.

What is a Koopaling driver in Mario Kart Tour?

A Koopaling driver in Mario Kart Tour is a childlike affiliate of Bowser.

There are seven Koopaling drivers in Mario Kart Tour and they are as follows:

Iggy

Larry

Lemmy

Ludwig

Morton

Roy

Wendy

Although they are childlike affiliates of Bowser, the Koopaling drivers are not the antagonist's children as his only baby is Bowser Jr.

How to score 6,000 with a Koopaling driver in Mario Kart Tour

You will want to pick your chosen Koopaling driver's Favoured Course to score 6,000 points in Mario Kart Tour.

When you've chosen their Favoured Course so you can attain and hit opponents with more items, you will then want to ensure that you finish first to acquire a high tally of points at the end.

You can immediately rack up 60 points at the beginning of the race by successfully performing a Rocket Start at Go rather than 2 or 1.

Collecting coins will also provide more points, as will performing jump and drift turbo boots.

Mario Kart Tour is available on iOS and Android.