Mario Kart Tour driver with a ribbon: How to pick up five dropped Mushrooms

A guide for how to pick up five dropped Mushrooms in Mario Kart Tour using a driver with a ribbon.

The Mario Kart Tour New Year's event continues with its second batch of challenges. Whilst the first set of objectives included tasks such as taking out three Thwomps, the newest set of challenges includes much more difficult missions such as picking up five dropped mushrooms while using a driver with a ribbon.

Mario Kart Tour has been a huge success for Nintendo ever since it came out last September as its microtransactions have been a massive money-maker and it's become one of the most downloaded mobile video games alongside Call Of Duty Mobile.

For those of you who are persisting with the mobile adaptation for the new year, below you'll discover how to complete the difficult task of picking up five dropped Mushrooms. And no, the hard bit isn't finding a ribbon on a driver.

MARIO KART TOUR: How to easily get 40 points from every Rocket Start

Which drivers have ribbons in Mario Kart Tour?

There are only a few drivers with ribbons in Mario Kart Tour.

The applicable options you can choose from include Wendy, Birdo, Peachette and Peach (Kimono).

While the slim pickings wouldn't usually be an issue, it does make the objective of picking up five dropped Mushrooms much harder thanks to Wendy mostly being useless.

Part two of the New Year's Tour starts soon. Some shiny new badges will appear in this tour. If you need a hint on how to clear the upcoming set of challenges…just keep on playing, and don't give up! #MarioKartTour pic.twitter.com/QsqkbKM0lM — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 6, 2020

How to pick up five dropped Mushrooms in Mario Kart Tour using a driver with a ribbon

You will want to use either Peachette or Peach (Kimono) to pick up five dropped Mushrooms while using a driver with a ribbon in Mario Kart Tour.

Both drivers meet the necessary criteria of donning a ribbon, and they both have Mushroom Cannon as their special skill.

As for what Mushroom Cannon does, it fires a total of five Mushrooms in front of you. This makes it possible for you to shoot Mushrooms straight ahead and pick them up before any of your other competitors.

To make this easier to accomplish, you will want to pick one of their Favoured Courses and only start using the Mushroom Cannon when steering in a straight line as opposed to around a bend or when approaching ramps and jumps.

If you don't have either variant of Peach, the other alternative is to compete with Birdo on one of her Favoured Courses to utilise Birdo's Egg.

This is a special skill that hits an enemy with an egg causing random items to be released including Green Shells, Bananas and - you guessed it - Mushrooms.

NEW YEAR: How to whack three Kadomatsus in Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart Tour is available on iOS and Android.