Liverpool fans excited after 'dream transfer target' linked with move

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be interested in doing a deal for Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey.

Liverpool fans are excited be suggestions that they could target Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

Goal claim that Liverpool could move for the Jamaican international to further strengthen their attacking ranks.

Bailey has caught the eye in Germany, even though his form has dipped more recently.

But Liverpool fans are still optimistic that Bailey could develop into a hugely exciting player under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

If Bailey was to arrive at Liverpool he would have the skills required to fit into the Reds’ current attacking line-up.

Bailey possesses great pace and energy, meaning he could be a good fit for Klopp’s system.

Bailey has scored three goals in eight league games so far this term for Leverkusen, but injury has limited how often he has been available.

Liverpool are thought to have money to spend this month, but whether Klopp will make many additions remains to be seen, as he is likely to be cautious over unsettling his current squad by making alternations.