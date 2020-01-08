Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Liverpool fans excited after 'dream transfer target' linked with move

John Verrall
Leon Bailey of Leverkusen celebrating his goal for the lead during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena on November 30, 2019 in Munich,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be interested in doing a deal for Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey.

Leon Bailey of Leverkusen celebrating his goal for the lead during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena on November 30, 2019 in Munich,...

Liverpool fans are excited be suggestions that they could target Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

Goal claim that Liverpool could move for the Jamaican international to further strengthen their attacking ranks.

 

Bailey has caught the eye in Germany, even though his form has dipped more recently.

But Liverpool fans are still optimistic that Bailey could develop into a hugely exciting player under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

If Bailey was to arrive at Liverpool he would have the skills required to fit into the Reds’ current attacking line-up.

Bailey possesses great pace and energy, meaning he could be a good fit for Klopp’s system.

Bailey has scored three goals in eight league games so far this term for Leverkusen, but injury has limited how often he has been available. 

Liverpool are thought to have money to spend this month, but whether Klopp will make many additions remains to be seen, as he is likely to be cautious over unsettling his current squad by making alternations. 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch