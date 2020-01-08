Quick links

Leeds will reportedly break bank for star this summer, time to improve

Shane Callaghan
Helder Costa (L) of Leeds United shoots to score the first goal of his team during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on December 14, 2019...
Shane Callaghan
Helder Costa will cost Leeds United a reported £15 million.

Leeds United fans were understandably over the moon when they signed Helder Costa on loan last summer.

After all, this was a player who had helped Wolverhampton Wanderers to Premier League promotion a year earlier and signing the Portuguese winger was quite a coup - on paper, anyway.

Costa hasn't really delivered at Leeds so far though, scoring three goals in 26 Championship appearances.

Thing is, the Whites are reportedly contractually obliged to spend £15 million on the 25-year-old this summer [The Daily Mail] and there's no denying that he needs to get a lot better.

 

Leeds have only spent more than that on two players in their entire history - Robbie Keane and Rio Ferdinand.

So if United are going to spend £4 million more on Costa what they spent on Robbie Fowler, three goals and two assists just won't cut it.

Remember, this is the Championship too, a division that Marcelo Bielsa's side probably won't be in next season.

If Leeds do win Premier League promotion then with it could come a nine-figure windfall.

They could easily afford to pay that £15 million for Costa, but if he doesn't improve in a big way between now and May then Andrea Radrizzani will be sick over having to shell out that amount on a player who hasn't done all that much.

Helder Costa of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Hull City at Elland Road on December 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

