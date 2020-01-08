Quick links

Leeds United's defeat to Arsenal could still have a twist to it

Leeds will find out the true cost of their efforts this weekend.

Leeds United won national plaudits from their impressive performance away at Arsenal on Monday night.

The first half in particular they were excellent, but they left The Emirates being dumped out of the competition after a 1-0 loss.

That could be a positive, as it means no added fixtures, but there could be a sting in the tail.

 

A handful of Leeds players now have injury concerns over them, heading into this weekend's game against Sheffield Wednesday

Luke Ayling appeared to be limping as he was substituted off in the 77th minute.

Ezgjan Alioski was also substituted before the hour mark.

Patrick Bamford looked to tire late on too, and Leeds really can't afford to be without their only fit senior striker.

Leeds have offered no clues as to Ayling or Alioski's fitness, and probably won't have a true idea until Friday.

If it turns out neither are able to  feature against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, then their defeat to Arsenal will have an unfortunate late twist.

With Adam Forshaw and Pablo Hernandez already dealing with injuries, Leeds will not want to lose any more players.

