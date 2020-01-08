Quick links

'Yaaaaaaas', 'well deserved': Some Leeds fans react to update on 'enormous' player

Luke Ayling of Leeds United passes the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on January 01, 2020 in West Bromwich,...
Leeds United defender Luke Ayling was immense for the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa during the busy festive period.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to praise Luke Ayling after he was voted the PFA Championship Player of the Month for December.

The Whites defender featured in six games for Marcelo Bielsa's during the busy festive period and was thoroughly impressive throughout.

Ayling scored one goal and registered two assists from right-back - putting in an especially inspired performance in the 5-4 win over Birmingham - whilst helping Leeds to two clean sheets, against Huddersfield Town and Hull City.

 

The award, voted for by football fans across the country, saw Ayling pick up 39 percent of the vote, well ahead of all five challengers, none of whom got more than 15 percent.

Ayling's efforts proved instrumental in Leeds remaining at the top of the Championship - 52 points but a better goal difference than West Brom - and nine points clear of third place.

Here is some of the social media fan reaction to Ayling's award:

Up next for Leeds is Saturday's Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday - who boast the services of Tom Lees, ex-Leeds defender and runner-up to Ayling in the vote - at Elland Road.

