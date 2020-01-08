Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Jose Enrique reacts to £30m Liverpool star winning award

Shane Callaghan
TOPSHOT - Liverpool's Senegalese midfielder Sadio Mane (R) challenges Manchester City's Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson (L), a challenge for which he is sent off, during the English Premier...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool's Sadio Mane is the best African Player in the World.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp the head coach

Sadio Mane has pipped Liverpool team-mate Mo Salah to CAF African Player of the Year for 2019.

Egypt international Salah won the award in 2017 and 2018 but the former Southampton winger, who led Senegal to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations last summer, has triumphed on this occasion.

Mane, a £30 million signing by Liverpool in 2016 [The Telegraph], also won the Champions League in June, as well as sharing the Golden Boot in last season's Premier League.

Here's how former Reds' left-back Jose Enrique reacted to the news on Twitter:

Cesc Fabregas claimed on Twitter yesterday that Mane was the best player in the Premier League and he's undeniably up there. This season, the Senegalese flier has 15 goals and 11 assists across 28 appearances in all competitions.

They're just ridiculous numbers and ones that highlight his brilliance.

Considering Liverpool only spent £30 million on him, it has to be considered one of the biggest bargains that Klopp and Michael Edwards have pulled off on Merseyside.

Barring a major upset, Mane - and Salah - will add a Premier League title to his haul come May, with Klopp's side boasting a 13-point lead at the summit.

Liverpool's Senegalese midfielder Sadio Mane (R) is sent off for this challenge on Manchester City's Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson during the English Premier League football match between...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch