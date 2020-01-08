Jose Enrique reacts to £30m Liverpool star winning award

Liverpool's Sadio Mane is the best African Player in the World.

Sadio Mane has pipped Liverpool team-mate Mo Salah to CAF African Player of the Year for 2019.

Egypt international Salah won the award in 2017 and 2018 but the former Southampton winger, who led Senegal to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations last summer, has triumphed on this occasion.

Mane, a £30 million signing by Liverpool in 2016 [The Telegraph], also won the Champions League in June, as well as sharing the Golden Boot in last season's Premier League.

Here's how former Reds' left-back Jose Enrique reacted to the news on Twitter:

What a player. What an amazing year is been for him and @lfc . For another year like this. Come on 2020!

Premier League golden boot,PFA team of the year, Champions League winner,super cup winner,club world cup… https://t.co/dLiZKH3Vq4 — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) January 7, 2020

Cesc Fabregas claimed on Twitter yesterday that Mane was the best player in the Premier League and he's undeniably up there. This season, the Senegalese flier has 15 goals and 11 assists across 28 appearances in all competitions.

They're just ridiculous numbers and ones that highlight his brilliance.

Considering Liverpool only spent £30 million on him, it has to be considered one of the biggest bargains that Klopp and Michael Edwards have pulled off on Merseyside.

Barring a major upset, Mane - and Salah - will add a Premier League title to his haul come May, with Klopp's side boasting a 13-point lead at the summit.