What happened to Jordan Shepherd? 24 Hours in Police Custody follows killer through the justice system

Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody is back on our screens with a gruesome murder case.

While there is always the time for a well-scripted and captivating drama to get our teeth stuck into, sometimes you simply can't beat a real-life documentary series.

Whether that's one of David Attenborough's legendary wildlife documentaries or something more gritty and down-to-earth like Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody, there will always be an appetite for such tangible programmes.

The latter, 24 Hours in Police Custody, has just returned to Channel 4 for its ninth series, a two-part episode titled Murder in the Woods which tells the story of a 2018 murder.

THE OTHER SIDE OF THE STORY: 24 Hours in Police Custody reveals the full story of Sam Mechelewski's murder

24 Hours in Police Custody - Murder in the Woods

The new series of 24 Hours in Police Custody arrived on Monday, January 6th and allows viewers to follow Cambridgeshire police officers as they work to solve the grisly murder of 20-year-old Sam Mechelwski, whose body was found in Hinchingbrooke Country Park in Huntington on January 31st, 2018.

The Senior Investigating Officer in the incident is DCI Adam Gallop who we follow throughout the episode as he examines the crime scene, identifies and arrests suspects before interviewing them, eventually charging them with the suspected murder of Sam Mechelewski.

All of this, and each fascinating twist and turn, is dramatically caught on camera and provides a fascinating insight into the life of police officers as well as delving into a well-publicised case.

After the first episode aired on January 6th, the concluding episode in the two-part series followed suit at 9pm on January 7th, 2020.

How was Jordan Shepherd involved?

In the episode, it is revealed that the main suspects in Sam Mechelewski's murder were, in fact, two of his closest friends, Ashley White and Jordan Shepherd.

The pair are both connected with the murder after a notebook linking them to Mechelewski is found on his body.

The investigation then moves quickly forward and the pair are brought in for questioning, with Jordan Shepherd facing the first raft of tough questions.

According to Cambridgeshire Live, Mechelewski and his two friends were involved in drug dealing and Sam was supposedly much more successful.

While Shepherd and White both denied this, it is believed that the pair were jealous of his success and wanted him out of the way and killed the 20-year-old by stabbing him and beating him with baseball bats, leaving his body out in the woods.

More details can be found here.

What happened to the killers?

In the days that followed the murder, Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White supposedly went on a lavish shopping spree with money believed to have been taken from Sam's wallet.

However, both were eventually arrested by the police in an investigation that spanned a year.

Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White blamed each other for the murder and pleaded not guilty to the killing.

A jury of three men and eight women deliberated for five days on the case at Cambridge Crown Court before the murderers were found guilty on January 28th, 2019, almost an exact year from the murder itself.

The pair were both sentenced to life in prison. The earliest opportunity they will have for parole will be 2047.

Both parts of Murder in the Woods are now available to watch on All 4.