Is Cardi B from Nigeria? Citizenship request explained as government officials respond to rapper

The popular rapper has made her frustration very clear.

In the wake of recent tweets, fans are asking if Cardi B is from Nigeria.

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar - known professionally as Cardi B - became an internet sensation after a selection of her videos went viral on social media sites like Instagram and Vine.

Now, we know her as a global music megastar!

She starred on VH1's reality series Love & Hip Hop: New York from 2015 to 2017, releasing two mixtapes before hopping aboard Atlantic Records.

In 2018, her debut studio album - Invasion of Privacy - captured the attention of the masses, boasting such singles as 'Bodak Yellow', 'Bartier Cardi (featuring 21 Savage)', 'Be Careful' and 'Ring (featuring Kehlani).

The record cemented her as one of the biggest hitmakers on the planet, which is a title she continues to hold to this day.

However, listeners have recently become curious about the Grammy-winner...

(L-R) Cardi B and Offset attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Is Cardi B from Nigeria?

No!

Cardi B was born in Manhattan, New York City, U.S.

She was born to a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother.

Cardi B filing for Nigerian Citizenship

In a recent tweet, Cardi wrote: "Naaaaa these memes are f***in but s**t ain’t no joke! Specially being from New York. It's sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship."

This is in criticism of President Donald Trump's decision to order the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, triggering conflict.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Iranian officials recently targeted Iraq military bases where U.S. troops were located. This is being considered their most troubling action towards the U.S. in over four decades.

Cardi B came to Nigeria, ate our Jolof rice, partied in our club, enjoyed our stage,She was happy throughout her stay,



She still followed our music up and Vibed to it Now she wants Nigerian citizenship!!!!!!!



President, Naira Marley

Vice President/First lady, Chioma B — CHIEf , THE DADDY™ (@umar_ayotunde) January 3, 2020

Government officials respond!

The chairman of Nigeria's diaspora commission has responded to the musician's tweet with the following: "@iamcardib. As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry. It’s an indescribable experience."

It seems the confusion stems from the "we can't wait to receive you again" part of the message.

This is because - as highlighted by DJ Booth - she played there in December 2019 for her debut concert in Lagos. Her Instagram feed proved she had an amazing time, and now, it's clear she'd certainly like to go back.

