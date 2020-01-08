'I hate this club': Some Spurs fans fume over Sky report

Tottenham Hotspur will be without Moussa Sissoko for three months.

It's fair to say that Tottenham Hotspur fans aren't in love with the idea of signing a midfielder only on loan.

Spurs were rocked by the news that Moussa Sissoko is out until April after undergoing knee surgery earlier this week.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has relied heavily on the Frenchman since taking the reins in North London earlier in the season.

Mourinho has replacements in the form of Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Winks but neither have featured all that much under the Portuguese, starting just three Premier League games apiece since Mauricio Pochettino left.

And according to Sky Sports, the Lilywhites are in the market for a Sissoko replacement, but only on loan.

And suffice to say that fans of the North London club don't like that they're only interested in a short-term option.

Boycott the stadium — jb (@jackbla95162357) January 8, 2020

It’s probably gonna be like Matic lmao I hate this club — Joe #EnicOut (@JoeGTHFC) January 8, 2020

Sandro incoming after his recent comments. — James Truscott (@James_Truscott) January 8, 2020

Jesus Christ... Just take Dembele back. This would please so many — Nathan O Donnell (@NathanODonnell5) January 8, 2020

Oh a good news. Delete — Kanser (@kanspurs) January 8, 2020

Poundland FC — Deco (@miamibyrne) January 8, 2020

Loooool we really are midtable pic.twitter.com/2NAQy8Hy7d — Mourinho fan (@Musathfc28) January 8, 2020

Why are we acting like paupers?! Don’t deserve top four or any success - will teach Levy - with poor form and long term injuries what the hell are we playing at?! — Michael Burdon (@Woodlandmikey) January 8, 2020

If Ndombele doesn't benefit from Sissoko's absence by getting more game time then it'll speak volumes for what Mourinho thinks of him.

It seems a toss of the coin whether Mourinho is going to use Ndombele most weeks, and has even been left out of the squad entirely on occasion.