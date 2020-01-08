Quick links

'I hate this club': Some Spurs fans fume over Sky report

Shane Callaghan
Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur is tackled by Bernardo of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham...
Tottenham Hotspur will be without Moussa Sissoko for three months.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Sunday 5th January 2020.

It's fair to say that Tottenham Hotspur fans aren't in love with the idea of signing a midfielder only on loan.

Spurs were rocked by the news that Moussa Sissoko is out until April after undergoing knee surgery earlier this week.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has relied heavily on the Frenchman since taking the reins in North London earlier in the season.

Mourinho has replacements in the form of Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Winks but neither have featured all that much under the Portuguese, starting just three Premier League games apiece since Mauricio Pochettino left.

 

And according to Sky Sports, the Lilywhites are in the market for a Sissoko replacement, but only on loan.

And suffice to say that fans of the North London club don't like that they're only interested in a short-term option.

If Ndombele doesn't benefit from Sissoko's absence by getting more game time then it'll speak volumes for what Mourinho thinks of him.

It seems a toss of the coin whether Mourinho is going to use Ndombele most weeks, and has even been left out of the squad entirely on occasion.

Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho arrives for the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Tottenham at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton,...

