How to watch Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib - TV channel and live stream options for YouTuber fight

Jake Paul and AnEsonGib are to face-off in the boxing ring this January but how can fans tune in?

Five years ago, you would never have thought that YouTube stars would be turning their attention to professional boxing careers.

However, in the last few years, stars from the video-sharing social media site have taken to the ring to settle some online grudge-matches in epic fashion.

At the centre of it all has been KSI and Logan Paul who have faced off in two boxing matches, generating huge fan excitement and earning a pretty penny in the process.

Now, it is the turn of Logan Paul's younger brother Jake, to take centre-stage as he takes on British YouTuber AnEsonGib in the ring.

Screenshot from AnEsonGib on YouTube

Gear up for Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib

Following the massive excitement surrounding KSI vs Logan Paul 2, it wasn't going to be long before another YouTuber fight was on the cards.

This time around, it's Logan's younger brother, Jake, who'll be stepping into the ring to take on AnEsonGib.

It was officially announced at the end of December 2019, that the pair will face off in a professional boxing match, with the same rules as KSI vs Logan Paul 2, on January 30th, 2020.

The match has been hugely anticipated for months after the pair engaged in a war of words on Twitter that still rages to this day.

Where will the fight be held?

The fight is set to take place alongside the world title fight between Demetrius Andrade and Luke Keeler at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami.

The fight is expected to take place at around 9-10pm on January 30th in Miami which would be around 2-3am UK time.

How to watch Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib

Just like KSI vs Logan Paul 2, the fight is being promoted by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing and, as a result, will be shown live via the DAZN network.

DAZN is available in the US as well as Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Japan, Brazil and Canada.

However, for fans hoping to watch in the UK, no broadcaster has been officially announced.

The previous high-profile YouTube fight, KSI vs Logan Paul 2, was shown on Sky Sports Box Office as part of a deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing which is set to run until 2021 so it wouldn't come as a surprise to see the fight earning a slot on one of Sky Sports' channels.

We will, of course, update any details once they have been confirmed.