How to get free McDonald's cheese dippers - January promotions are here!

They're even more delicious when they're free!

If you're wondering how to get free McDonald's cheese dippers, you're in luck.

Who doesn't love a McDonald's every now and then?

The mighty fast-food company has reigned supreme for decades, offering hungry customers a wide range of delicious food options.

They continue to strive for more and have recently added vegan dippers to their menu, which considering Veganuary is in full swing, have since gone down an absolute treat.

However, we're not here to talk vegan dippers, but cheese!

How to get free McDonald's cheese dippers

It's easy!

As highlighted by The Sun, all you have to do to claim your free cheese dippers is download the McDonald's app.

You can do this whenever you fancy - find it over on the App Story or Google Play. They usually cost £1.69 per portion - you get five dippers - so it's definitely worth doing. Whether they'll make a nice snack or a tasty supplement to your favourite McDonald's meal is totally up to you!

You don't have to order any other item to score the freebie.

Appy Days starts tomorrow! Only available on the My McDonald's app (16+, T&Cs apply) https://t.co/J9X0TjUYMd — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) January 3, 2020

When are free dippers available?

McDonald's are making free cheese dippers available on Wednesday, January 8th 2020 from 11 am until midnight.

This is only at participating restaurants, but if you're unsure, the terms and conditions on the app will let you know which stores are involved in the giveaway.

McDonald's January promotions

"So, what's the special occasion?" you may be thinking...

Well, the free dippers are just one of the numerous promotions the restaurant will be running across January. There will be a different one daily!

On Thursday, January 9th, for example, the new Fajita Chicken Wrap will be just 99p, along with the Spicy Veggie wrap, saving customers £2.

We look forward to seeing the other promotions they unveil throughout the month!

