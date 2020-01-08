Quick links

'Gutted': £3m star's Leeds revelation says it all

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London, England.
Leeds United were unlucky to lose away to one of England's elite clubs, which speaks volumes for their quality.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa among his coaching staff during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London, England.

Barry Douglas has revealed to The Yorkshire Evening Post that he and his Leeds United team-mates are 'gutted' by Monday's defeat.

The Whites were eliminated from the FA Cup after losing 1-0 away to Arsenal.

But Marcelo Bielsa's side could and probably should have moved into the fourth round after dominating the in-form Premier League side for much of the game.

Leeds had no fewer than 15 shots on the Gunners' goal throughout a one-sided first half in which the visitors looked far better than a Championship team.

 

Reiss Nelson's scrappy goal early in the second half wound up being the difference between both sides, and Douglas, a £3 million signing in 2018 [Sky Sports], reveals that the result is hard to take.

He told The Yorkshire Evening Post: "We’re a bit gutted not to take anything from the game, but it's nights like this that you want to be involved in. I thought we gave a great account of ourselves and we matched them, on our day we would have converted some of our chances."

This pretty much sums up how good Leeds actually are.

They lost to one of the biggest clubs in England away from home and yet the Elland Road club are the ones feeling hard-done by - and so they should.

Bielsa's side were stupidly impressive in the first half and only Liverpool have had more shots against Arsenal during the first 45 minutes this season.

Mikel Arteta's troops couldn't live with Leeds' intensity and the fact that some of the Championship lads are 'gutted' sort of epitomises just how good the team is.

Reiss Nelson of Arsenal takes on Ben White of Leeds during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

