Everton man comments on his future amid fan criticism and rumours Ancelotti wants rid

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson isn't enjoying a great season.

Everton playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson has told the Daily Mail that he is disappointed by the defeat to Liverpool – but claims it isn't up to him to decide his future.

The Toffees named a strong team to take on a youthful Liverpool lineup in the FA Cup on Sunday, but managed to lose 1-0 as Curtis Jones struck a stunning winner.

Everton fans have been left absolutely furious by the defeat, and whilst nobody came out with any credit, supporters were particularly scathing on Sigurdsson.

Some branded him 'embarrassing' and 'awful', feeling that it's time for the 30-year-old to move on as he simply isn't good enough for Everton right now.

A big-money signing from Swansea City in 2017, it's fair to say that Sigurdsson has largely been a disappointment for Everton, notching just 18 goals and 10 assists in two-and-a-half years at Goodison Park.

This week, Sigurdsson was asked about his future at the club, and claims it's not up to him to decide whether he stays or goes – but did note that everybody is disappointed with the Liverpool defeat.

“It's not up to me to decide that, everyone is totally disappointed,” said Sigurdsson. “I think the players are all different people in how they deal with the loss. It's one of those things,” he added.

Sigurdsson may be putting his future in the hands of others, but that may not work so well for him, with The Sun claiming that new boss Carlo Ancelotti is ready to dump Sigurdsson.

A move away this month seems unlikely, but if he can't turn things around in the second half of the season, the Iceland international may find himself on the chopping block – and Everton fans may hope that's the case.