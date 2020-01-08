Quick links

'Not welcome': Everton flop previously upset some fans of club he's being linked with

Cenk Tosun before the Premier League match between Everton and Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park on September 1, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly looking to offload the Toffees striker Cenk Tosun in the January window.

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has been linked with a loan move to Crystal Palace, but some Eagles fans don't seem to have forgiven the Toffees flop for comments he made about the London club in the aftermath of his Goodison Park move.

According to Sky Sports News, Everton and Palace are in talks with regards to the Turkey international - who is currently out of favour at Goodison Park - potentially moving to Selhurst Park for the remainder of the season.

The report adds that Tosun, who has made just five Premier League appearances this term, does not want to return to the Turkish League and would prefer to stay in the English top flight, or potentially move to the Bundesliga.

 

 

Palace are the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League, with just 19 goals in their 21 matches this season, and have suffered numerous injuries, leading to Roy Hodgson being eager to strengthen, particularly up front.

In March 2018, Tosun discussed his switch from Besiktas to Everton amid interest from Palace, and told TRT Sport, as quoted by Goal.com: "Crystal Palace wanted to sign me during the first phase of the season but it couldn't happen. I'm glad it didn't because I now play for a bigger club in the Premier League."

With Tosun's future at Everton in jeopardy and speculation linking him to the club he's "glad" he didn't pick over the Toffees, the reaction from numerous Palace fans on social media hasn't been the most enthusiastic to say the least:

