'There's interest in me': Reported £4m Celtic target discusses possible January move

Patryk Klimala reportedly has admirers at Scottish Premiership champions Celtic so is Neil Lennon set to sign the Jagiellona goal-machine?

No one could accuse Patryk Klimala of lacking confidence in his ability.

So reports that Celtic are set to make a £4 million bid for the latest exciting striker to emerge out of Polish football, as claimed by the Times, will come as no surprise to the man himself.

The 21-year-old has exploded onto the scenes with Jagiellona, netting seven times in 17 Ekstraklasa games this season, and it seems only a matter of time before Klimala follows in the footsteps of Robert Lewandowski and Krzysztof Piatek with a big-money move across the continent.

And a self-assured striker with the world at his feet will be pleased to hear that his impressive performances have not gone unnoticed.

“Would I like to leave? It's really hard to say “ Klimala told Gazeta Wspolczesna in December. “I know something is happening. There is interest in me, from a large number of clubs.”

“If someone wants me and it is a good option, I will go and fight for my own,” he added to Sport TVP.

“First of all, I don't want to be the fourth choice, only the first. I want to develop, so I will also choose a league that will give me that.”

Scotland has proven to be fertile ground for some of Europe’s most exciting youngsters in recent years, with Moussa Dembele, Odsonne Edouard, Virgil van Dijk and co fulfilling their vast potential in the famous green and white shirt of Celtic.

Klimala, in many ways, feels like the archetypal Celtic signing. The only question, however, is whether he is willing to fight Edouard and Leigh Griffiths for a place in Neil Lennon’s starting XI.

Klimala wants to play and the prospect of sitting on the bench in Scotland would not go down well.