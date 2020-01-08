Report: West Ham target £27m star who Moyes publicly wanted in 2017

Steven N'Zonzi could reportedly be on his way back to the Premier League with West Ham United keen Roma's Serie A outcast.

West Ham United have taken another look at long-time target Steven N’Zonzi, according to Gazeztta dello Sport, with the Galatasaray loanee also in the sights of Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.

Now, if you were wondering whether this has something to do with David Moyes’ return to the London Stadium, then you’re probably spot on.

Back in December 2017, the Scot himself admitted that he was keen to snap up a rangy midfielder who had represented Stoke and Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League before moving on.

“I think he’s somebody who would be of interest to us if he came on the market,” Moyes told the Guardian at the time.

Two-and-a-bit years later, it seems that West Ham, Moyes’ West Ham, are back in the race for the World Cup winning France international.

31-year-old N’Zonzi has endured a difficult time at Galatasaray and parent club Roma, the report claims, would prefer to cut short that deal and send him on loan elsewhere until the end of the season. If it’s a return to England he desires, then interest from West Ham and Everton will not go unnoticed.

Arguably the best midfielder in Spain during his sensational spell at Sevilla, N’Zonzi has struggled to match those supreme performances since departing the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for Roma in a £27 million deal. And West Ham’s links will have fans concerned about the arrival of another one-time superstar who is just not the player he used to be.

And with the likes of Gedson Fernandes, Sander Berge and Joe Allen also linked, it remains to be seen how far down the pecking order N’Zonzi really is at the London Stadium. Is he merely a back-up option, should all else fail?