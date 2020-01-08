Report: West Ham, Newcastle and Watford want to sign 26-year-old captain

Former Bolton and Juventus defender Prince Gouano could be back in England soon with three Premier League clubs reportedly targeting the Ligue 1 star.

Watford, West Ham and Newcastle United are all on the trail of Prince Gouano, with the Amiens captain potentially set to make another trip across the channel according to Le10 Sports.

Sitting third from bottom in the French top flight halfway through the 2019/20 campaign, it almost goes without saying that The Unicorns will be desperate to hold on to their skipper and centre-back during what is proving to be a testing transfer window in northern France.

According to reports on the continent, three Premier League clubs are interested in signing a Parisian-born defender who has emerged as a real leader both on and off the pitch at Amiens.

26-year-old Gouano has already represented 11 clubs in his career, including Juventus, Atalanta and a short loan spell at Bolton Wanderers in 2015.

Some five years on, a return to England could be on the cards for the former France youth star.

Gouano, a technically gifted centre-half whose 90 per cent pass completion rate belies his fearsome 6ft 2ins frame, has played only a handful of games this season due to injury but his fitness problems have not put off potential suitors.

Newcastle potentially view Guoano as a replacement for Federico Fernandez, who is out of contract at the end of the season, while West Ham and Watford have often seen an erratic back line undermine their quality at the other end of the pitch.