Report: West Ham, Newcastle and Watford want to sign 26-year-old captain

Danny Owen
West Ham United manager David Moyes prior to the game during the FA Cup Third Round match between Gillingham and West Ham United at MEMS Priestfield Stadium on January 5, 2020 in...
Former Bolton and Juventus defender Prince Gouano could be back in England soon with three Premier League clubs reportedly targeting the Ligue 1 star.

Prince Gouano of Amiens SC during the French League 1 match between Lille v Amiens SC at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on January 18, 2019 in Lille France

Watford, West Ham and Newcastle United are all on the trail of Prince Gouano, with the Amiens captain potentially set to make another trip across the channel according to Le10 Sports.

Sitting third from bottom in the French top flight halfway through the 2019/20 campaign, it almost goes without saying that The Unicorns will be desperate to hold on to their skipper and centre-back during what is proving to be a testing transfer window in northern France.

 

According to reports on the continent, three Premier League clubs are interested in signing a Parisian-born defender who has emerged as a real leader both on and off the pitch at Amiens.

26-year-old Gouano has already represented 11 clubs in his career, including Juventus, Atalanta and a short loan spell at Bolton Wanderers in 2015.

Some five years on, a return to England could be on the cards for the former France youth star.

Amiens' French defender Prince Desir Gouano (L) fights for the ball with Dijon's Cape Verdean forward Julio Tavares (R) during the French L1 football match between Dijon (DFCO) and Amiens...

Gouano, a technically gifted centre-half whose 90 per cent pass completion rate belies his fearsome 6ft 2ins frame, has played only a handful of games this season due to injury but his fitness problems have not put off potential suitors.

Newcastle potentially view Guoano as a replacement for Federico Fernandez, who is out of contract at the end of the season, while West Ham and Watford have often seen an erratic back line undermine their quality at the other end of the pitch.

Nahki Wells of Huddersfield Town is tackled by Prince-Desir Gouano of Bolton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town at the Macron Stadium on...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

