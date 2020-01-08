Quick links

Report: West Brom eyeing Champions League star with £10m release clause

Danny Owen
Slaven Bilić, manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on January 01, 2020 in West...
Mbwana Samatta has scored for fun in Genk but can he fire Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion back to the Premier League?

Ally Mbwana Samatta forward of Genk celebrates scoring a goal during the Jupiler Pro League match between KRC Genk and KAA Gent on December 26, 2018 in Genk, Belgium, 26

West Bromwich Albion are aiming high in pursuit of a new striker with Genk’s Champions League hero Mbwana Samatta a £10 million target for Slaven Bilic’s side, according to Het Laaste Nieuws.

Considering that the Baggies are sitting pretty in the automatic promotion positions with the most goals in the division to their name, you might be surprised to learn that another centre-forward is on their January wish list.

But Charlie Austin is yet to fully convince at The Hawthorns, Hal Robson-Kanu is not a natural number nine despite his best efforts and Kenneth Zohore, the big-money signing from Cardiff, has started just four league games.

And Zohore in particular may be left fretting about his future amid claims that Samatta could be on his way to the Midlands.

 

The Tanzania international fired Genk to the Jupiler League title in 2018/19 with a remarkable 32 goals in all competitions and he can now consider himself to be proven on the European stage too.

Three in six Champions League group-stage games, including one against Liverpool at Anfield, is a fine return for a man making his debut in the competition.

Ally Mbwana Samatta of KRC Genk during the UEFA Champions League match between Genk v Liverpool at the Cristal Arena on October 23, 2019 in Genk Belgium

Time will tell whether Samatta is willing to swap the Champions League for the Championship, however, with West Brom understood to be considering a move to trigger the affordable £10 millino release clause in his contract.

Brighton, Norwich City and Crystal Palace will offer Samatta a chance in the Premier League, HLN adds, though the chance to fire West Brom back to the big time should appeal to a striker who knows what it takes in a title race.

Ally Mbwana Samatta forward of Genk during the UEFA Europa League match between Sarpsborg 08 FF and KRC Genk in Sarpsborg, Norway , 04

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

