Quick links

Watford

Fulham

Championship

Premier League

Report: Watford planning bid for £6m Championship star who could solve problem position

Danny Owen
Nigel Pearson, Manager of Watford and Hayden Mullins, coach at Watford look on prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Watford FC and Tranmere Rovers at Vicarage Road on January 04,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joe Bryan's fine form at Fulham could reportedly earn him a second chance in the Premier League with Nigel Pearson's Watford.

Joe Bryan of Fulham during the FA Cup Third Round match between Fulham FC and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on January 04, 2020 in London, England.

Fulham face a challenge holding onto Joe Bryan with Watford planning a bid for the £6 million left-back, according to Sky Sports.

Regardless of an unexpected fightback from Tranmere Rovers, it would be an understatement to say that Nigel Pearson has done an outstanding job since replacing Quique Sanchez Flores at Vicarage Road.

 

Picking up 10 points from their last 12 Premier League games, the former Leicester and Hull boss has transformed Watford almost overnight with Gerard Deulofeu, Etienne Capoue and the returning Troy Deeney shining in wins against Aston Villa, Wolves and Manchester United.

The January transfer window opens the door for the Hertfordshire side to add some extra quality to their squad at a crucial juncture in the season. And swashbuckling left-back Bryan, Sky reports, has emerged as a top target.

Joe Bryan of Fulham celebrates with team mate Aboubakar Kamara after scoring his team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Millwall and Fulham at The Den on...

The 26-year-old didn’t exactly set the world alight during his one and only Premier League campaign at Fulham in 2018/19 but he deserves a second chance to prove himself at the top level.

35-year-old Jose Holebas has endured an injury hit season with Kike Femenia, a right-back by trade, forced to fill in on the opposite flank. Bryan, then, could help to solve a problem position in Watford’s squad.

Joe Bryan of Fulham reacts after a missed chance during the FA Cup Third Round match between Fulham FC and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on January 04, 2020 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch