Report: Watford planning bid for £6m Championship star who could solve problem position

Joe Bryan's fine form at Fulham could reportedly earn him a second chance in the Premier League with Nigel Pearson's Watford.

Fulham face a challenge holding onto Joe Bryan with Watford planning a bid for the £6 million left-back, according to Sky Sports.

Regardless of an unexpected fightback from Tranmere Rovers, it would be an understatement to say that Nigel Pearson has done an outstanding job since replacing Quique Sanchez Flores at Vicarage Road.

Picking up 10 points from their last 12 Premier League games, the former Leicester and Hull boss has transformed Watford almost overnight with Gerard Deulofeu, Etienne Capoue and the returning Troy Deeney shining in wins against Aston Villa, Wolves and Manchester United.

The January transfer window opens the door for the Hertfordshire side to add some extra quality to their squad at a crucial juncture in the season. And swashbuckling left-back Bryan, Sky reports, has emerged as a top target.

The 26-year-old didn’t exactly set the world alight during his one and only Premier League campaign at Fulham in 2018/19 but he deserves a second chance to prove himself at the top level.

35-year-old Jose Holebas has endured an injury hit season with Kike Femenia, a right-back by trade, forced to fill in on the opposite flank. Bryan, then, could help to solve a problem position in Watford’s squad.