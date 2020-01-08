Report: Sheffield United want Belgium international who watched Blades clash in December

Anderlecht's Elias Cobbaut could be heading to the Premier League with Sheffield United reportedly interested in the £2m Anderlecht star.

Anderlecht are open to selling £2 million defender Elias Cobbaut with Sheffield United hoping to lure him to Bramall Lane, according to Le Soir.

Only Liverpool and Manchester City have conceded fewer Premier League goals than Chris Wilder’s razor-sharp Blades this season; a remarkable statistic when you consider the Steel City giants were only promoted back to the big time in May.

But, despite the superb form of John Egan, Jack O’Connell and Chris Basham in Sheffield United’s trademark back three, Wilder is never a man likely to rest on his laurels.

According to reports on the continent, Sheffield United are looking to reinforce their impressive yet rather tight-knit squad with the addition of a young defender who made his debut for the Belgian national team last year.

Cobbaut has been a rare bright spark in a transitional season for Anderlecht, starting 15 Jupiler League matches despite the presence of Manchester City loanee Philippe Sandler and the legendary Vincent Kompany at Lotto Park.

Interestingly, Le Soir claims that Cobbaut was in the stands as Sheffield United took on Manchester City in December, suggesting that contact between the two clubs might already be underway. And Anderlecht, given their precarious financial situation, are willing to cash in on a man they bought for £2 million from KV Mechelen.

"He has grown enormously during and is also showing good signs for his club,” Belgium boss Roberto Martinez told EN24 when asked why he had promoted 22-year-old Cobbaut to the Belgian first-team.

A left-sided, ball-playing defender, it remains to be seen whether he can adapt to Wilder’s unique overlapping centre-half system.