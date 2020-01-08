Report: Nuno signing 'determined' to leave Wolves this month; £16m fee required

Patrick Cutrone has scored two Premier League goals for Wolverhampton Wanderers and he could reportedly return to Serie A with Fiorentina.

Patrick Cutrone is closing in on a return to Italy with Fiorentina, according to Corriere dello Sport, although there is still work to be done before a deal can be agreed with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Two of Italy’s golden boys sealed big-money moves to England during the summer transfer window but, while Moise Kean is yet to score a single Premier League goal for Everton, it’s fair to say a one-time AC Milan wonderkid hasn’t lived up to expectations either at Molineux.

Cutrone looked to be an immediate fans favourite with his tremendous work rate initially endearing himself to supporters but a rather unreliable streak in the final third has seen manager Nuno Espirito Santo lose faith.

The Italy international has netted just three times in 24 games with Nuno himself admitting that the youngster had not made the impact expected of him (Sky Sports).

Now, after being left out of Wolves’ FA Cup draw against Manchester United on Saturday, it seems all-but certain that Curtone’s spell in the Black Country is due to come to a very premature end.

Gazzetta reports that he is ready to board a flight to Florence and seal a move to Fiorentina. Cutrone is ‘determined more than ever’ to leave England behind, though La Viola will have to meet Wolves’ £16 million price-tag before they can parade him around the Artemio Franchi.

With Cutrone on his way, Wolves will be under pressure to add another centre-forward to their ranks to provide support for Raul Jimenez, though it’s interesting to note that Nuno put his faith in Benny Ashley-Seal when United came to down at the weekend.

Could the 21-year-old be promoted to second choice?