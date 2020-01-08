Report: Norwich want 6ft 4ins Englishman starring in the Championship

Joe Worrall has helped make Nottingham Forest dream of the Premier League, but he could get there early with Norwich City reportedly interested.

Nottingham Forest are expecting bids to arrive for star centre-back Joe Worrall, according to the Mirror (8 January, page 50) with Norwich City the latest club to be linked today.

An academy graduate who bleeds Garibaldi red, Worrall is playing the best football of his short career right now at the City Ground. The 22-year-old defender has proved to be a talismanic figure for a Forest side who are dreaming of a return to the Premier League after two decades away from the big time.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side have conceded just a goal-a-game on average with Worrall, a leader on and off the pitch albeit without the captain’s armband, a major part of their recent success.

And, with a host of Premier League teams in need of some defensive additions, Forest supporters are already counting down the days until the January window slams shut.

After links with Sheffield United, Newcastle and Everton, the Mirror have thrown Norwich into the mix to sign England’s 2017 Toulon Tournament winning captain.

If the defence has been Nottingham Forest’s strong point, it is without doubt Norwich’s Achilles heel. The Canaries are bottom of the table with no team conceding more than their 41 goals so far.

A player with Worrall’s reading of the game, aerial strength and ability to rouse the troops would no doubt be a welcome addition at the heart of Daniel Farke’s back line.

But it seems unlikely that Worrall would have any interest in walking away from his boyhood club with promotion on the line, particularly with Norwich already looking set for an immediate return to the Championship.