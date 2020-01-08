Report: Manager wants to sign Rangers player, seven years after giving him his debut

Jordan Jones is facing an uncertain future at Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, with Blackburn Rovers reportedly hoping to reunite him with Tony Mowbray.

12 months ago, the Glasgow giants snapped up two of the most eye-catching Scottish Premiership stars while barely spending a penny. But as Glen Kamara continues to go from strength to strength at the heart of Steven Gerrard’s midfield, former Kilmarnock talisman Jones is yet to live up to expectations at Ibrox.

It was Mowbray who handed an 18-year-old Jones his debut for Middlesbrough back in 2013 and, as reported by the Record, the veteran coach would love to work with a skilful Northern Ireland international again.

“Jordan Jones is a lad from Redcar, where I’m from, and offers something we haven’t got,” Mowbray told the Teesside Gazette back in 2013.

“He’s not an out-and-out striker, he’s not necessarily a winger, he’s a tricky midfield player who can drive at the centre-halves and I felt it was an opportunity to give him a chance.”

Jones has made just ten appearances since joining Rangers with his Man of the Match display in the 4-2 Europa League win away at Midtjylland in August very much an anomaly in his Gers career so far.

The 25-year-old has been out of action for four months due to a knee injury, his last appearance being marred by a ridiculous red card against Celtic – a show of ill-discipline which had Gerrard fuming.

When he returns from the treatment table, Jones could find himself stuck behind Sheyi Ojo, Joe Aribo, Brandon Barker and Ryan Kent in the pecking order.

Maybe a move to Blackburn, and a premature departure from Rangers, is the best option.